Advertisement

DIW: Cooper Cooler

The Cooper Cooler promises to cool down any beverage in a bottle in three and half minutes or less. But, does it work?
By Rachel Hackbarth
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - Whether using an ice bucket or the refrigerator, it usually takes Jennifer McDonald around 30 minutes to cool down a bottle of wine for her customers at the Jenny Dawn Cellars.

The Cooper Cooler promises to cut that time almost in half by rapidly chilling beverages, like wine, in as little as three and a half minutes.

Rachel Hackbarth and McDonald put the Cooper Cooler to the test to find out -- does it work?

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
Wichita firefighter injured in 3-alarm apartment fire released from hospital
Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Attorney for Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams releases statement calling allegations ‘verifiably false’

Latest News

Cooper Cooler
DIW: Cooper Cooler
Pratt cattle
Heat, drought beginning to take a toll on Kansas cattle ranchers
Pratt cattle
Severe drought, heat threatens cattle production
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in...
Man critically injured in motorcycle crash south of Wichita