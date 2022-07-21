Advertisement

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office seeks tips in 2016 deadly hit-and-run

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in generating new leads in the hit-and-run accident that led to the 2016 death of Dylan Weiser. The occurred on May 15, 2016, between 8:30 and 10 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Weiser was walking south in the 700 block of 240th Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid or notify first responders about the accident which resulted in Weiser’s death. The 700 block of 240th Avenue is located five miles south of Hays and becomes Main Street at the city limits.

At the time of the crash, Weiser was wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes. The Judicial District Coroner has ruled his death as undetermined.

Tips can be submitted to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at the Ellis County Law Enforcement Center, 15 W. 12th St. in Hays, or by calling 785-625-1040, online at www.ellisco.net/sheriff. Choose “Crime Alert.”

