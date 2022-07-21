Advertisement

Extra work at Sedgwick County Fair to keep animals cool

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat isn’t stopping 4H members at the Sedgwick County Fair this week. But extra precautions are being taken to make sure the animals there stay comfortable.

Families spent all of Wednesday unloading their animals and settling them into their pens. They made sure that the animals had plenty of water and sprayed them down when they need it. Box fans were hung above the goat, sheep, and calf pens to keep air circulating. The animals are also checked frequently for any signs of dehydration.

“We have fans up there, we give them drench so we give them a shot basically of electrolytes and water. We always keep their buckets clean,” said Katrina Turner, who is showing sheep at the fair.

Turner and other 4H members said while getting a ribbon for their animals is the goal, making sure the animals stay healthy and safe is more important.

“As long as we have low humidity and we have a breeze. If the breeze goes away and we have high humidity, that’s when it gets more detrimental,” said veterinarian Chad Hommertzheim.

The fair runs through Saturday. Many families said they’re staying in campers at the fair so they’re able to check on their animals regularly. A veterinarian is also on call should one be needed.

