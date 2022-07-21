Hot Friday and this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more hot weather is on the way Friday with the peak of the heat arriving this weekend.

It will be a mild start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the lower 70s. Afternoon highs will make it near 100 degrees. South winds will be a bit breezy.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible over northwest Kansas during the evening. The risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Temperatures will get even hotter over the weekend. Highs will likely range from 103 to 107 degrees on Saturday.

A cold front will move into the state on Sunday. It will remain hot ahead of the front with highs from 100 to 105 degrees over southern Kansas. Highs will fall into the 90s over northern Kansas.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible as the front moves in Sunday evening and overnight mainly over northern Kansas.

The heat will continue into the start of next week, but the pattern will eventually break down by late in the week. This change in the pattern will bring some heat relief and additional storm chances.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75

Sat: High: 103 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 104 Low: 77 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 76 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.