Advertisement

Kansas cattleman indicted for alleged financial crimes

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United State obligations or securities and one count of false statement to a federally insured bank.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Blaine Schurle of Barnes, operator of Double S Cattle Company, LLC, is accused of illegally selling approximately 400 head of cattle valued at more than $400,000 without authorization from the Farm Services Agency. Schurle is also accused of attempting to deposit a check worth more than $13,000 that was issued to both him and the FSA, despite the check not being endorsed by the FSA.

A grand jury additionally indicted Schurle for failing to report his debt obligations to FSA while securing a bank loan for $45,450.

Schurle’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General is investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenny is prosecuting.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
Wichita firefighter injured in 3-alarm apartment fire released from hospital
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola is wanted for questioning.
Dodge City murder suspect turns himself in
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Family says Ava, Amy Jones to move out of the ICU

Latest News

Cooper Cooler
DIW: Cooper Cooler
Pratt cattle
Heat, drought beginning to take a toll on Kansas cattle ranchers
Pratt cattle
Severe drought, heat threatens cattle production
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in...
Man critically injured in motorcycle crash south of Wichita