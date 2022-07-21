Man critically injured in motorcycle crash south of Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash at 47th Street South near Woodlawn Wednesday evening.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area around 8:15 p.m. where they found a man in his 40s unresponive.

Lt. Tim Forshee, with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, said the motorcyclist was westbound on 47th Street South when he left the roadway and was ejected.

Lt. Forshee said neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be involved in the crash. He said the man was not wearing a helmet.

