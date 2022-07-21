Advertisement

Man critically injured in motorcycle crash south of Wichita

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash at 47th St. S. & Woodlawn on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash at 47th Street South near Woodlawn Wednesday evening.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area around 8:15 p.m. where they found a man in his 40s unresponive.

Lt. Tim Forshee, with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, said the motorcyclist was westbound on 47th Street South when he left the roadway and was ejected.

Lt. Forshee said neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be involved in the crash. He said the man was not wearing a helmet.

