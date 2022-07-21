Advertisement

No break from extreme heat

What's ahead for Wichita weather.
What's ahead for Wichita weather.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the triple digit train will keep on rolling into the weekend. High temperatures between 100-105 today and Friday will increase to 105-110 on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is a weather alert day across all of Kansas as temperatures and/or feels like temperatures hover around 110 degrees during the afternoon. While the Wichita area remains hot and humid on Sunday, another weather alert day, parts of the state (mostly north of I-70) will cool-down with storm chances.

It will be a hot and (mostly) dry start to the work week before a significant weather pattern change takes place by the end of the week. A strong cold front, most likely on Wednesday into Thursday, could send our temperatures below normal for the first time this month.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, the risk of rain and storms will be on the rise. While its too early say exactly when and how much, most of Kansas will see much needed moisture by the end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 101.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Sat: Low: 75. High: 105. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 77. High: 106. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 100. Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 103. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chances.

