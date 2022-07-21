OKC Zoo’s endangered twin tiger cubs get first wellness exam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Oklahoma City (OKC) Zoo’s Sumatran tiger cubs received their first wellness exam; the vets say the newborns are in good health and meeting milestones.

Lola, the OKC Zoo’s 11-year-old female Sumatran tiger, gave birth to twins in early July. The birth of these twins makes this Lola’s second litter of cubs with mate Kami. The cubs, who have not been named yet, had their first exam, where the Zoo’s veterinary team discovered the sex of the twins. The cubs are a girl and a boy.

Both cubs have their eyes open now, and the zoo says they weigh almost 6 pounds each. The vet team says everything looked great on the twins’ exams, and the pair are progressing well.

The cubs have not been revealed to the public but will once they receive their first round of vaccinations and can safely navigate their outdoor habitat.

