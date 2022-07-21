Advertisement

Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud charges in Mississippi.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A principal in Mississippi has been arrested on fraud charges.

Authorities said Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

WLOX reports Nance’s felony charges are coming from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor and include conspiracy, intent to defraud and to make fraudulent statements/representations.

According to officials, Nance is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Yalobusha County and has been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi school district.

“Mrs. Nance is a longtime employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office,” Biloxi Public School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
Update: Cause of 3-alarm fire that led to firefighter injury revealed
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Attorney for Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams releases statement calling allegations ‘verifiably false’

Latest News

Evergy
Evergy Kansas Central Inc. to pay $500k for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
Wichita police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with a gunshot...
2-year-old injured in accidental shooting in SE Wichita
4H members at the Sedgwick County Fair said they are working to keep their animals cool as...
Extra work at Sedgwick County Fair to keep animals cool