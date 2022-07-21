Advertisement

Sections of U.S. 54, U.S. 77 to be resurfaced in Butler County

KDOT said resurfacing roadwork will begin on U.S. 54 and U.S. 77 in Butler County on Monday,...
KDOT said resurfacing roadwork will begin on U.S. 54 and U.S. 77 in Butler County on Monday, July 25.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a nearly $3.3 million resurfacing project on U.S. 54 and U.S. 77 in Butler County on Monday, July 25.

The KDOT project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay on U.S. 54 from the east city limits of El Dorado to the Greenwood County line. The U.S. 77 portion of the project is from 110th Street to 130th  Street north of El Dorado. The total length of the work is a little over 19 miles. Crews are expected to start on the east end of the U.S. 54 segment and on the south end of the U.S. 77 portion.

During the work, traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect to slow down and stop and face delays of up to 15 minutes. The work is expected to be completed around Aug. 23.

