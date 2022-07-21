Advertisement

SCHD holds free back-to-school vaccine clinic

Graphic
Graphic(Alachua County, Pixabay.)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is hosting no-cost, back-to-school immunizations for pre-k through 12-grade children.

The event will be on August 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the SCHD Clinic at 2716 W. Central Ave., Wichita.

Before arriving, families will need to bring these things:

  • Vaccination records
  • Health insurance card (if the child is insured)
  • Proof of income (if the child is not guaranteed)
  • A parent or Guardian ID
  • Letter of consent with parent ID (if a parent will not be present)
  • Letter of required immunizations (if applicable)
  • Court-approved paperwork (if applicable)

To schedule an appointment call 316-660-7300.

