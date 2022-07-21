SCHD holds free back-to-school vaccine clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is hosting no-cost, back-to-school immunizations for pre-k through 12-grade children.

The event will be on August 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the SCHD Clinic at 2716 W. Central Ave., Wichita.

Before arriving, families will need to bring these things:

Vaccination records

Health insurance card (if the child is insured)

Proof of income (if the child is not guaranteed)

A parent or Guardian ID

Letter of consent with parent ID (if a parent will not be present)

Letter of required immunizations (if applicable)

Court-approved paperwork (if applicable)

To schedule an appointment call 316-660-7300.

