SCHD holds free back-to-school vaccine clinic
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is hosting no-cost, back-to-school immunizations for pre-k through 12-grade children.
The event will be on August 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the SCHD Clinic at 2716 W. Central Ave., Wichita.
Before arriving, families will need to bring these things:
- Vaccination records
- Health insurance card (if the child is insured)
- Proof of income (if the child is not guaranteed)
- A parent or Guardian ID
- Letter of consent with parent ID (if a parent will not be present)
- Letter of required immunizations (if applicable)
- Court-approved paperwork (if applicable)
To schedule an appointment call 316-660-7300.
