Advertisement

Utah man ordered to pay $95,000 in restitution for securities fraud conviction

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAOLA. Kan. (KWCH) – A Utah man has been ordered to pay $95,000 in restitution for violating Kansas securities laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday.

Dean Loren Casutt, 53, of Alpine, Utah, was sentenced Wednesday by Miami County District Court Judge Amy Harth to 24 months of probation and ordered to pay $95,000 in restitution for his conviction on two counts of securities fraud. Casutt agreed to pay the restitution in full at the time of sentencing.

Casutt pleaded guilty on March 3 to charges he violated the Kansas Securities Act when he solicited investment from a Miami County resident for the rehabilitation of a property in Utah. Casutt made misleading statements as to the nature of the investment and omitted material facts regarding his finances in violation of Kansas law.

The case was investigated by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Schmidt’s office.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
Wichita firefighter injured in 3-alarm apartment fire released from hospital
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola is wanted for questioning.
Dodge City murder suspect turns himself in
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Family says Ava, Amy Jones to move out of the ICU

Latest News

KDOT said resurfacing roadwork will begin on U.S. 54 and U.S. 77 in Butler County on Monday,...
Sections of U.S. 54, U.S. 77 to be resurfaced in Butler County
Sheriff Jeff Easter, on Thursday, released details about a hole that was made in the jail...
Sheriff: Weapons, drugs uncovered after major security breach at Sedgwick County jail
Shane checks out one of the most popular and historical events for cowboys across the Midwest!
Where's Shane? Pretty Prairie Rodeo
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone from WPD, 3 suspended after text message investigation