Wichita police seek help to locate missing 13-year-old
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Lakeysha White.
Police said White was last seen walking in the 3100 block of Bunker Hill Drive area at approximately 3:15 pm.
Lakeysha is described as a black female 5′4″ tall, 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, a pink jacket, pink leggings, a purple backpack, and box braids.
If you know the whereabouts of Lakeysha, please call 911 immediately.
