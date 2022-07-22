Advertisement

Aggravated battery reported in Garden City

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City Police investigation into an aggravated battery call on the night of July 20 revealed that a man was walking home with his two children when he was approached by a man carrying a handgun.

The suspect in the incident, which happened at around 6:45 in the 1700 block of Windy View Drive, is 21-year-old Isaac Salas of Garden City. Salas allegedly pointed the gun at the man before a fight. Salas allegedly kicked the man and struck him with the gun several times. The victim was transported to the hospital. According to police, witnesses saw Salas running westbound before getting into a vehicle and fleeing the area.

Later, officers found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Salas refused to stop, and a brief chase ensued, after which officers believe Salas returned home. After a search warrant was obtained, officers entered Salas’ home and found evidence of the alleged crime. Traffic was diverted from the area for approximately five hours.

The following day, Salas was arrested at the Finney County Law Enforcement Center. He was booked into the Finney County Jail and could face charges of aggravated batter, aggravated assault, aggravated child endangerment and other charges.

