Body found in Ellsworth County, KBI called in to assist with investigation

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The KBI assisted the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation after human remains were found in a rural part of the county on Tuesday.

The KBI Crime Scene Response Team processed the scene where the body was found, and an autopsy was conducted.

The agencies are currently working to positively identify the deceased person.

The KBI expects to have that information available in the next couple of business days. Local law enforcement is expected to release more detailed information once the family is properly notified.

