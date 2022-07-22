Advertisement

City of Wichita extending relief as high temperatures continue

Wichita Transit offers free bus rides during this dangerous stretch of triple-digit temperatures.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With high temperatures continuing throughout the next week, the City of Wichita is continuing efforts to provide relief to residents in need.

  • Wichita Transit
    • Residents may continue to ride Wichita Transit for free until July 30 to cool down in the air conditioning and have access to free wifi.
  • The ICT Street Team
    • The team will pass out cold water and electrolyte packets and address residents’ medical concerns.
  • The Wichita Homeless Outreach Team
    • They will direct unhoused residents to open shelters and services.
  • Wichita Public Libraries
    • The Libraries are always a great respite for any extreme weather – our libraries have AC, technology, comfortable seating, water fountains, and an endless supply of learning and entertainment for all ages.
  • The Neighborhood Resource Centers
    • The centers have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it.

You can find our neighborhood resource centers at:

  • Atwater, 2755 E 19th St N.
  • Colvin, 2820 S Roosevelt St
  • Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas

The City of Wichita encourages residents to stay inside as much as possible, hydrate regularly, and ensure pets have access to shelter and water. A complete list of recreation centers may be found at wichita.gov/parkandrec

