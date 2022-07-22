City of Wichita extending relief as high temperatures continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With high temperatures continuing throughout the next week, the City of Wichita is continuing efforts to provide relief to residents in need.

Wichita Transit Residents may continue to ride Wichita Transit for free until July 30 to cool down in the air conditioning and have access to free wifi.

The ICT Street Team The team will pass out cold water and electrolyte packets and address residents’ medical concerns.

The Wichita Homeless Outreach Team They will direct unhoused residents to open shelters and services.

Wichita Public Libraries The Libraries are always a great respite for any extreme weather – our libraries have AC, technology, comfortable seating, water fountains, and an endless supply of learning and entertainment for all ages.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers The centers have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it.



You can find our neighborhood resource centers at:

Atwater, 2755 E 19th St N.

Colvin, 2820 S Roosevelt St

Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas

The City of Wichita encourages residents to stay inside as much as possible, hydrate regularly, and ensure pets have access to shelter and water. A complete list of recreation centers may be found at wichita.gov/parkandrec

