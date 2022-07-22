Advertisement

COVID-19 cases rising in Sedgwick County

Right now, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Sedgwick County is currently 17.5 percent.
By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County have been rising since mid-May. The percentage was 5.6 percent in mid-May. Currently, the percentage of tests coming back positive is 17.5 percent.

Deputy Health Director for Sedgwick County Chris Steward is urging people to get tested.

“We do know if you’re feeling, all of a sudden feeling sick, runny nose, even if you think it’s allergies, there are tests available,” he said.

For the last two months, positive cases have been on the rise. Right now, the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5 is the predominant strain.

“Having had the infection before and having been vaccinated does offer limited immunity to the subvariant, but that is likely why people are getting sick now is because this subvariant has the ability to evade our immunity,” said Steward.

According to the CDC, if you test positive or have symptoms, you should isolate yourself by staying home for five days. Quarantine periods vary for people who are exposed to COVID. No quarantine is required for those who’ve been exposed and are up to date on vaccinations.

“If you test positive, make sure that you’re isolating and letting the people know that have been around you to quarantine as well and to wear masks,” said Steward.

A number of locations offer free COVID-19 testing in Sedgwick County.

“I’m sure people have noticed more people are sick around them. So, we want to get the word out that there are an increasing number of cases and people just need to take precautions. Be vaccinated. Get tested if you’re sick. Stay home if you’re sick. Don’t be around other people, so that we can mitigate the spread of disease,” Steward said.

CDC Quarantine and Isolation Calculator

If you have an at-home COVID test, be sure to check the expiration date. You can also check the FDA website to see if there are any extensions to that expiration. You can also order free at-home tests from the U.S. government at https://www.covid.gov/tests.

If you need a nearby testing location or vaccination clinic, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/280/COVID-19-Testing.

