Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in attempted ATM thefts

ATM Robbery in East Wichita.
ATM Robbery in East Wichita.(Crime stoppers Wichita)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Crime Stoppers of Wichita is asking the public for help in finding a suspect who has been attempting to break into multiple ATMs in East Wichita.

On June 16th, around 4:00 a.m., surveillance video from an ATM near east Harry street and south Terrace drive shows a suspect breaking into an ATM with a prybar. The suspect did not get any money but caused damage to the machine.

The suspect is also involved in at least three other cases. He has been seen wearing a Nike hoodie with matching Nike sweats, black shoes, and a black mask. He also wears a red drawstring backpack and has a tattoo on his left forearm. He has been spotted driving a newer silver Toyota Tacoma quad-cab pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316- 267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com.

