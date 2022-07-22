Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in attempted ATM thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Crime Stoppers of Wichita is asking the public for help in finding a suspect who has been attempting to break into multiple ATMs in East Wichita.

On June 16th, around 4:00 a.m., surveillance video from an ATM near east Harry street and south Terrace drive shows a suspect breaking into an ATM with a prybar. The suspect did not get any money but caused damage to the machine.

The suspect is also involved in at least three other cases. He has been seen wearing a Nike hoodie with matching Nike sweats, black shoes, and a black mask. He also wears a red drawstring backpack and has a tattoo on his left forearm. He has been spotted driving a newer silver Toyota Tacoma quad-cab pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316- 267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com.

