Derby woman raising awareness about firefighter safety following husband’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Derby woman is on a mission to honor her firefighter husband who died in the line of duty. It’s been nearly 15 years since Lt. Bryon Johnson was killed while responding to a call in Sedgwick County. Three years ago, his widow started speaking out and sharing his story. Her mission is to remind firefighters to always think of safety so they can return home to their families.

Ariana Davis, the fire and safety coordinator for the Derby Fire Department, founded the I35 Foundation. She said her top three messages are situational awareness, non-complacency in their job and training. This is where Davis shares the story of her late husband.

“This job meant everything to him,” said Davis.

Lt. Johnson was a Sedgwick County firefighter. He was killed in 2007 after being electrocuted by a downed power line while fighting a grass fire.

“I don’t want another family to have to go through that. The fire community and really community inside Wichita and Sedgwick County just really rallied around me. I remember what that felt like and I remember one day I’m going to find a way to give back,” said Davis.

She founded the l35 Foundation to raise money for firefighters who want more training. Now, fellow firefighters are raising money so that she can continue raising awareness about safety.

“It is so important for us as families of a fireman or people that are in their community to encourage them to always learn, to continue to be safe, and the end goal is for them to always go home,” said Davis.

Since 2019, Davis has presented to nearly 50 groups across Kansas. Her co-workers learned she was doing this without any help.

“She’s funding her own travel, her own hotels, her own everything for this. After the third time, I was in class, all I thought about the whole time I was mowing is how we could help,” said Lt. Nate Splane with the Derby Fire Department.

Now, the men and women of Davis’ department are organizing a golf tournament to help her continue her mission.

“We had a golf tournament last year and raised just shy of $10,000 for her. We’re looking to do it again. But with the times the way they are, we’re not getting the teams or sponsorships. So we‘re just trying to raise awareness for the golf tournament coming up on September 30,” said Lt. Splane.

The second annual l-35 Foundation Fundraiser will be held exactly 15 years since Bryon’s death.

“Usually, I get to the month of September and I start feeling all the feelings but it’s my hope that in getting to meet more people at the tournament, it will give it kind of a very positive experience for the end of the month,” said Lt. Splane.

You can find more information on the I35 Foundation and the 2nd Annual L35 Foundation Fundraiser Golf Tournament at https://thel35foundation.com/

