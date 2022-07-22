Former Sedgwick County detention deputy appears in court for misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Sedgwick County detention deputy appeared in court Friday afternoon.

It’s connected to an incident where the sheriff says he put many people in danger. Dustin Burnett faces two counts of official misconduct.

Burnett did not say much as he made his first appearance Friday. He was arrested following an investigation into a major breach at the Sedgwick county detention facility.

Inmates used a pipe to create a hole in the wall. From there, they lowered a sheet to a person on the outside who used it to smuggle two cell phones and marijuana in.

There were supposed to be three other drops, including one where a gun was raised in the jail. Fortunately, another inmate told deputies what was happening. Burnett was the on-duty detention deputy at the time of the incident.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says he saw the inmates create the hole and saw them bring contraband into the facility. He also did not stop or alert anyone about what was going on.

Burnett has since been fired, and his bond has been set at $150, 000. His next court date has been scheduled for the beginning of August.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.