Great Bend closed 2 buildings due to covid exposures
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Two city buildings in Great Bend are temporarily closed to the public due to Covid-19 exposure.
The buildings closing are City Hall and the Front Door Water Utility building. The city says it’s due to covid exposure procedures and staffing issues.
However, City Hall will continue taking phone calls during regular hours.
