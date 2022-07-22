Advertisement

Hot weekend ahead

Highs in the 90s and 100s
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain hot this weekend.

It will be a warm start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will range from 102 to 107 degrees. South winds will be gusty.

A cold front will move into the state Sunday, bringing high temperatures back into the 90s over northern Kansas. Southern Kansas will remain in the 100s ahead of the front.

Scattered showers and storms will develop over northern Kansas during the evening with activity continuing into the night. The overall risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Hot weather will continue through mid-next week with highs in the 90s and 100s.

The hot pattern will begin to break down late in the week, which will bring heat relief statewide, along with additional chances for showers and storms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 103

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 77

Sun: High: 104 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 102 Low: 76 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 76 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 72 Scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

