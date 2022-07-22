Advertisement

Kansas Department of Labor releases June jobs report

KDOL
KDOL
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) division of the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in June. This was an increase from 2.3% in May and a decrease from 3.5% in June 2021.

“Even with a slight uptick to 2.4%, the Kansas unemployment rate remained near historic lows in June,” Secretary Amber Shultz said. “This indicates strength in the Kansas job market as people continue to find employment across the state.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates for Kansas indicate total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 4,600 from May. Total nonfarm includes private sector and government employers. Private sector jobs increased by 700 over the month, while government increased by 3,900.

Since June 2021 Kansas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 20,800. This change is due to an increase of 21,800 private sector jobs and a decrease of 1,000 government jobs. Complete Kansas labor market information for June is available here. The July 2022 Labor Report will be released on Friday, Aug. 19.

