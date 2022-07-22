Advertisement

Maize traffic stop leads to high speed chase

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department confirms that one man is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop leading to a high-speed chase.

A Maize officer observed a traffic violation on Friday evening near Albert and Park. During the traffic stop, the suspect fled, leading officers in a high-speed pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the 4900 block of North Broadway, where the suspect fled on foot to a residence but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. 

The suspect was wanted on Felony warrants through the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. 

