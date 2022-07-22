Advertisement

Mississippi Kite birds swooping toward annoyed Scott City residents

Mississippi Kite birds nesting in Scott City.
Mississippi Kite birds nesting in Scott City.(Scott City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scott City Police say they “are aware” of birds that are diving and swooping toward people walking on the north side of the courthouse on Third St.

The department wrote on Facebook that it has contacted the Law Enforcement Center, which directed police to Kansas Department Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. A biologist identified the birds as Mississippi Kite. Because they’re federally protected, the birds and their nests cannot be relocated. Police say they were told the parent birds were likely swooping toward people to protect their nests and nestlings.

Police say they were told that the swooping could occur for another 5-8 weeks until the nestlings fly away. Police warn residents to remain cautious as they walk near the courthouse.

