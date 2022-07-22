Advertisement

Report of missing child at Winfield lake likely false

Splashing water
Splashing water(Public Domain Pictures)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield law enforcement called off the search of a possible missing child at City Lake on Thursday after finding no evidence of one and after no children were reported missing.

City Lake officials were notified by a woman at the lake that she noticed a young boy between 8-12 years old swimming in the lake but, after taking her eyes off him, could no longer see him. Lake officials and other people at the lake begin a search but could not locate him. Eventually assisting in the search were Winfield Fire/EMS, Augusta Public Safety, Winfield and Arkansas City Police and Cowley County Sheriffs, among others.

The area was searched using sonar technology, and the swimming area and outlying areas, along with nearby campsites, were checked with no sign of a child. Multiple witnesses said they did not see or hear anyone struggling in the water.

The search began at 2:15 Thursday afternoon and ended after 3 1/2 hours after authorities found no results and received no missing-child reports.

Kansas cattleman indicted for alleged financial crimes

