Riverfest attendance numbers return to pre-pandemic levels

Riverfest 2022 adult button
Riverfest 2022 adult button(Wichita River Festival - Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals Inc is calling the 2022 Riverfest a success after reviewing attendance numbers.

New numbers released Thursday say an estimated 330,000 people attended Riverfest throughout the nine-day celebration.

The festival returned to pre-pandemic levels and sold about 65,000 buttons. They also say food and merchandise sales were up from 2019. During the festival, two people were arrested, and seven people required transport by EMS.

