Salina baseball team prepares to travel 6 months after deadly crash

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - For Coach Randy Newton, the 18u Akadema Scout Team team is about much more than baseball. He says the team is more like family, and like any family, they’ve experienced some tough times and loss.

While driving home from a tournament in Florida last January, a vehicle carrying five of the team’s players crashed in Oklahoma.

“The kids during the wreck, the kids in my vehicle got out, trying to, trying to, stop the bleeding from their teammates that were injured,” recalls Newton.

Two of the players passed away. Two others will never play baseball again, said Newton.

More than six months later, he said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about the players he lost. Now, the team that has gone through so much is preparing to head out again, this time, to a national tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’ll be the first time they will all be together since the accident.

“We want to go out there and honor these boys,” said Newton.

The players agree.

“We just try to focus on what’s coming up, remember the guys in that tragedy and keep trying to win for them,” said player Zane Lambeth.

Newton wants his team to travel together this time to make sure he can keep them safe. But, he and the team are in need of some assistance. Newton says a 15-passenger van that could fit all of the players will cost up to $2600.

When Marcus Williams heard the team’s story, he knew he needed to do something, and he donated $1,500.

“I heard about it and it’s just very upsetting. I just want to show love and do what I can to help out,” said Williams.

And you can help too. Money raised from Team Akadema’s GoFundMe page will go towards renting a van and transportation for the team that’s been through so much.

“Just for their mental state and emotional state, not just for them, but for me too,” said Newton. “I think it’d be a good thing for all of us to kind of work through, especially before these boys go off to college just to have a clear mind.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.