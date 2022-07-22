Salina police looking for suspect in liquor store robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An employee of Brooks Liquor in Salina told police that a black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and some type of face covering robbed the store on July 16.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. last Saturday. According to police, the suspect grabbed money from the employee, knocked the employee to the ground and ran out of the store.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Vaughan, case 2022-20611.

