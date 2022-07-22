Advertisement

Vehicle linked to armed robbery crashes in central Wichita

The Wichita Police Department said a vehicle linked to an armed robbery crashed into another...
The Wichita Police Department said a vehicle linked to an armed robbery crashed into another vehicle at Central & Hillside Thursday evening.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said four people suffered minor injuries following a chase and two-vehicle crash near Central and Hillside.

Officers were called to an armed robbery on South Broadway around 7 p.m. on Thursday. A short time later, an officer from Patrol East spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and a short chase ensued.

Police said the vehicle ran a red light and clipped a vehicle that was making a left-hand turn into a restaurant’s parking lot. Both vehicles spun out and the two people in each vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The two people who were in the suspect vehicle were detained. Police said they are still looking for one more person in connection to the robbery.

