WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re headed out today to the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum to celebrate a big birthday! The city of Wichita turned 152 yesterday, and you can help celebrate this weekend at the museum! Come out for music and refreshments on July 23-24. You can find more info at www.wichitahistory.org.

