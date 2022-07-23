Dangerous Heat through Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heat advisory is in place for the majority of Kansas today and mainly southern Kansas on Sunday. A heat index of 105-110 is dangerous and can cause heat related illnesses including heat stroke. Please exercise caution if you have plans to be outside for prolonged periods of time this weekend.

The heat will break tomorrow for northern Kansas as a cold front moves into the region. Expect highs in the upper 80s and 90s across northern Kansas with 100 degree readings across the southern part of the state. Isolated to scattered storms are possible across northern Kansas, especially during the evening and overnight hours Sunday. Meanwhile, the heat is expected to continue across southern Kansas for the start of the work week with highs in the upper 90s to near 105.

A stronger push of “cooler” air is expected late in the week bringing temperatures down into the upper 80s and low 90s with better chances of rain Wednesday through Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 PM SUNDAY***

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 103

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 78

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy still very hot. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 104

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 76

Mon: High: 102 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 77 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 78 Partly cloudy; isolated storms overnight.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 73 Scattered showers and storms possible.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy, a few overnight storms.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 65 Partly cloudy, a few overnight storms.

