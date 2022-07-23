Advertisement

Fundraisers planned for Wichita police officer battling cancer

Officer Gumm
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local non-profit is supporting a Wichita police officer after his cancer diagnosis.

Officer Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran and K-9 handler, was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that has now spread to his liver.

Back in 2017, he lost his K-9 partner “Rooster” while trying to arrest a suspect. Now, the Honore Adversis Foundation is now holding a series of fundraisers to benefit Officer Gumm and his family. They include:

A #294STRONG t-shirt fundraiser: The fundraiser started on July 20, 2022. His eldest daughter created the t-shirt. To purchase a t-shirt, visit www.cuffsvsaxes.com and click “#294STRONG.”

A #294STRONG Benefit: The benefit will include hamburgers and hot dog feed, a silent auction, and a live auction on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit located at 18218 W. US-54 Goddard, KS 67052. The benefit will be from 6 PM to 9 PM

A #294STRONG 5K Run & 1 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk: The run/walk races will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with the location to be determined (TBD). More details to come on this 5K Run & 1 Mile Family Fun Run/ Walk may include pancake feed, coffee, Touch A Truck, and the opportunity to meet local K-9 heroes.

If you are not interested in participating and attending any of these fundraisers, donations are being accepted on behalf of Officer Gumm and his family at www.honorduringadversity.org.

