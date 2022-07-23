Fundraisers planned for Wichita police officer battling cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local non-profit is supporting a Wichita police officer after his cancer diagnosis.

Officer Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran and K-9 handler, was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that has now spread to his liver.

Back in 2017, he lost his K-9 partner “Rooster” while trying to arrest a suspect. Now, the Honore Adversis Foundation is now holding a series of fundraisers to benefit Officer Gumm and his family. They include:

A #294STRONG t-shirt fundraiser: The fundraiser started on July 20, 2022. His eldest daughter created the t-shirt. To purchase a t-shirt, visit www.cuffsvsaxes.com and click “#294STRONG.”

A #294STRONG Benefit: The benefit will include hamburgers and hot dog feed, a silent auction, and a live auction on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit located at 18218 W. US-54 Goddard, KS 67052. The benefit will be from 6 PM to 9 PM

A #294STRONG 5K Run & 1 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk: The run/walk races will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with the location to be determined (TBD). More details to come on this 5K Run & 1 Mile Family Fun Run/ Walk may include pancake feed, coffee, Touch A Truck, and the opportunity to meet local K-9 heroes.

If you are not interested in participating and attending any of these fundraisers, donations are being accepted on behalf of Officer Gumm and his family at www.honorduringadversity.org.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.