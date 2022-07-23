Hot weather again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will bring some changes to the temperatures for parts of Kansas on Sunday.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s over northern Kansas behind a cold front. Southern Kansas will remain hot with highs in the mid 90s to near 100.

The front could allow isolated showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening over portions of southern and eastern Kansas.

More widespread storm activity is expected to move into western Kansas around sunset with activity spreading east across the rest of the state into the night. A few strong storms will be possible early in the evening, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

Hot weather will continue into the start of the upcoming week. Northern Kansas will remain the coolest with highs in the 90s while 100s continue for southern Kansas.

More widespread heat relief will eventually arrive by late this week, along with additional chances for showers and storms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 77

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Wind: SW/E 5-15. High: 102

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. Wind: E/S 5-15. Low: 75

Mon: High: 100 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 75 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 76 Partly cloudy; isolated storms overnight.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 71 Scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

