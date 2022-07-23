Advertisement

K-9 praised in drug bust of $1.5 million of meth

Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.
Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida are praising the work of a police K-9 after he helped in a major meth bust.

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando shared a photo this week of K-9 Rico standing with several bags of methamphetamine that they say were seized in a recent search.

The department reported that Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of the illegal drug with a street value of $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Sheriff Jeff Easter, on Thursday, released details about a hole that was made in the jail...
Sheriff: Weapons, drugs uncovered after major security breach at Sedgwick County jail
Kansas cattleman indicted for alleged financial crimes
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Latest News

Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy
A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning for the newest addition to the Sedgwick County Zoo....
New train opens at Sedgwick County Zoo
Wichita police arrested a man wanted for first-degree murder out of Liberal on Friday.
Liberal homicide suspect arrested in Wichita
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Sports betting
Sports betting in time for football season uncertain in Kansas