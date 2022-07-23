Kansas teen competes for world’s best mullet

HOWARD, Kan. (KWCH) - A unique competition recognizing a unique hairstyle brings national attention to a Kansas teenager.

Describing the little town of Howard as sleepy would be an understatement. However, big things are brewing in Howard, Kansas. A teen is capturing the attention of not just a tiny town but the world.

In a town as small as Howard, they don’t even put the population on the city limit sign. If one 14-year-old boy has his way, they can put the home to the world’s best mullet.

You’ve probably heard the phrase, business up front, party in the back. 14-year-old Trace Toon made it through the first round of the USA mullet championship.

“They had over 600 entries, and the people putting on the contest had to narrow it down to 100, and he made it to the top 100,” said Trace’s mom, Candy Toon.

For Candy, getting Trace to enter the competition was a no-brainer. Like any good competitor, trace knows the competition is fierce.

“I think it’s pretty good compared to the others,” said Trace.

After all, only the best parties in the back can take the top prize

Trace said, “well, you’ve got the two levels, so that’s important in a mullet.”

Trace says he’s prepared to take on even the meanest mullets in the country. He is vying for the distinction of best mullet ever. KWCH learned today that Trace did not make it into the next round of competition, but he says he’ll be back next year.

