Liberal homicide suspect arrested in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a man wanted for murder out of Liberal on Friday.

Lt. Keith Fort with the Wichita Police Department said they received a tip around 6:30 p.m. that a suspect wanted out of liberal for homicide was in the 2600 block of E. Grail.

Officers arrived on the scene and after several hours of negotiation, a K-9 was deployed into the house and the man came out. Lt. Fort said the suspect suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. He’ll then be taken to the Sedgwick County jail while he awaits pick up from the Liberal Police Department.

One other person was in the home at the time of the incident but managed to make it out safely.

Wichita police did not confirm the suspect’s name. But, on Thursday, Liberal police issued a release regarding a homicide. They said 28-year-old Ricardo Viveros-Magana was wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man. Police said Viveros-Magana had fled the scene after the shooting.

