Advertisement

Liberal homicide suspect arrested in Wichita

Wichita police arrested a man wanted for first-degree murder out of Liberal on Friday.
Wichita police arrested a man wanted for first-degree murder out of Liberal on Friday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a man wanted for murder out of Liberal on Friday.

Lt. Keith Fort with the Wichita Police Department said they received a tip around 6:30 p.m. that a suspect wanted out of liberal for homicide was in the 2600 block of E. Grail.

Officers arrived on the scene and after several hours of negotiation, a K-9 was deployed into the house and the man came out. Lt. Fort said the suspect suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. He’ll then be taken to the Sedgwick County jail while he awaits pick up from the Liberal Police Department.

One other person was in the home at the time of the incident but managed to make it out safely.

Wichita police did not confirm the suspect’s name. But, on Thursday, Liberal police issued a release regarding a homicide. They said 28-year-old Ricardo Viveros-Magana was wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man. Police said Viveros-Magana had fled the scene after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Sheriff Jeff Easter, on Thursday, released details about a hole that was made in the jail...
Sheriff: Weapons, drugs uncovered after major security breach at Sedgwick County jail
Kansas cattleman indicted for alleged financial crimes
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Latest News

A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning for the newest addition to the Sedgwick County Zoo....
New train opens at Sedgwick County Zoo
Sports betting
Sports betting in time for football season uncertain in Kansas
Lt. Bryon Johnson
Derby woman raising awareness about firefighter safety following husband’s death
Sports betting
Sports betting in time for football season uncertain in Kansas