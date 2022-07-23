Advertisement

New train opens at Sedgwick County Zoo

The Martha C. Buford Safari Express was a gift to the zoo from the family of a longtime patron. It opened on Friday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Martha C. Buford Safari Express at Sedgwick County Zoo opened to the public Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Safari Express is a C.P. Huntington Electric Train built locally by Chance Rides. The train will take Zoo adventurers on a 1.3-mile journey through and around the Zoo, offering never-before-seen views from behind the scenes.

Zoo guests can ride the Safari Express with an Attraction Ticket of $4 for Zoo Members or $5 for nonmembers.

The Zoo is also launching its “Go Wild” attraction pass, which allows guests to purchase 5 Attraction Tickets for the price of 4. Attraction Tickets may be redeemed at any of the Zoo’s attractions including Safari Express, Stingray Cove, Giraffe Feeding, or the Boat Ride. The Go Wild pass is $16 for members, $20 for non-members.

Attraction tickets and Go Wild passes may be purchased online, at the gate, or at any operating attraction. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: https://scz.org/visit/attractions

