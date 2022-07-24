The Disabled & Proud Foundation of Kansas hosts first-ever disability pride parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Disabled and Proud Foundation of Kansas collaborated with Kansas Miss Amazing to present the Inaugural Disabled and Proud Parade of Kansas on Saturday in Downtown Topeka.

It’s the first parade of its kind in the state of Kansas, spearheaded by founder Kirstianna Guerrero, who also happens to be National Miss Amazing 2020.

“It is an amazing opportunity for people who identify as a part of the disability community, in whatever way it affects their lives, to come and see a sense of belonging and celebrate who they are,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero’s goals in founding the Disabled and Proud Foundation of Kansas were to unite and celebrate the beauty and diversity of the disability community, while also creating visibility, awareness, and acceptance in the state.

“It’s really cool for non-disabled people to come, and kind of be exposed to what disability actually looks like,” said Guerrero. “It’s so many different lives, and it affects people in so many different ways, but we’re all just here celebrating who we are.”

Celebration was definitely the main theme of the day. Community members joined to march around the capital building, showing off their disability pride. They then gathered behind the building for food and festivities.

“I’ve seen a lot of smiles and happiness going on around here,” said Kansas Miss Amazing Director Michelle Roberts. “People who are proud of who they are, excited to be who they are, and feel comfortable with who they are.”

Those at the parade felt its intended impact, like Miss Amazing Junior Miss 2022 Autumn Bertels.

“I think it’s opened up a lot of people’s eyes on what disability is,” said Bertels. “To not be ashamed of it, to embrace it, and to think of yourself as being a beautiful person with a disability.”

Though this was the first of its kind in the state of Kansas, it won’t be the last. Guerrero said the parade will be annual from now on, and she is excited to see what other advocacy efforts they can add in the future.

