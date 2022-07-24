Advertisement

ICT Block Party takes place in triple-digit heat

Triple-digit temperatures continue across the state
Triple digit temperatures continue
Triple digit temperatures continue(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been the storyline in July across the state. Temperatures have soared into the triple digits for several days throughout the month and that didn’t change on Saturday.

“I mean clearly we are having record breaking heat,” said Patrick Benware. “I lived in Phoenix for ten years so, I mean different kind of heat, but mostly pretty miserable.”

Despite the temperature reaching 105 degrees, ICT Block Party still went on as planned at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita. The event brought many people downtown and offered food trucks, local shops and more.

Some vendors beat the heat inside. Paparazzi, a jewelry store, offered their own mobile store at the event, with each piece of jewelry priced at five dollars.

“It’s real nice,” said Robert Holt. “You know people come in here and cool off.”

Some other workers inside weren’t as lucky. Samuel Wilkey with Brazita Bites says working inside his trailer is hotter than outside.

“I mean it’s a metal box it’s going to get pretty warm in there,” said Wilkey. “It’s probably 110 to 115 in there, it’s very very hot.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park
generic
Man wanted in two states arrested after chase in Wichita
Police have identified a body found in rural Ellsworth County as Nathan Philip Thompson.
Police identify body found in Ellsworth
Ruben Lopez-Lupercia and Axel Gomez-Saldana are both accused of stealing 11 heifers from the...
2 Kansas men charged with felony theft of cattle

Latest News

Officer Gumm
Fundraisers planned for Wichita police officer battling cancer
Dead fish in Bel Aire pond
Bel Aire residents blame heat after hundreds of fish die in neighborhood pond
Dead fish in Bel Aire pond
Heat contributing to loss of fish in south-central Kansas
Officer Gumm
Non-profit holds fundraiser for WPD officer battling cancer