ICT Block Party takes place in triple-digit heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been the storyline in July across the state. Temperatures have soared into the triple digits for several days throughout the month and that didn’t change on Saturday.

“I mean clearly we are having record breaking heat,” said Patrick Benware. “I lived in Phoenix for ten years so, I mean different kind of heat, but mostly pretty miserable.”

Despite the temperature reaching 105 degrees, ICT Block Party still went on as planned at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita. The event brought many people downtown and offered food trucks, local shops and more.

Some vendors beat the heat inside. Paparazzi, a jewelry store, offered their own mobile store at the event, with each piece of jewelry priced at five dollars.

“It’s real nice,” said Robert Holt. “You know people come in here and cool off.”

Some other workers inside weren’t as lucky. Samuel Wilkey with Brazita Bites says working inside his trailer is hotter than outside.

“I mean it’s a metal box it’s going to get pretty warm in there,” said Wilkey. “It’s probably 110 to 115 in there, it’s very very hot.”

