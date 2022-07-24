Scattered storms tonight, warm Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will be possible over parts of Kansas tonight, then more warm weather is expected Monday.

Showers and storms will move east across the state tonight. The highest chance of rain will be over northern Kansas, but isolated storms will still be possible over southern Kansas.

Scattered rain and storms will continue Monday morning over portions of northern Kansas. Additional isolated storms could develop over southern Kansas by the late afternoon and evening.

There will be a divide in temperatures again Monday with highs in the 80s over northern Kansas with 90s and 100s over southern Kansas.

This trend will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temperatures for northern Kansas while southern Kansas remains hot.

More widespread heat relief is expected by the end of the week with highs falling into the 80s statewide with cooler weather lasting into next weekend.

As the heat relief arrives, more rounds of showers and storms are expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm possible. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 76

Tue: High: 102 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 71 Scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 67 Morning rain, then mostly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 63 Morning storms, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

