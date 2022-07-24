Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another day of hot and humid weather with dangerous heat expected across southern Kansas. The heat index will reach 105-110 through the afternoon and early evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm for south-central and southeast Kansas.

Storm Team 12 is tracking a cold front moving through Kansas this morning, that promises to bring heat relief to the northern part of the state. This weather system will stall over southern Kansas during the late day. To the north of this cold front expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s (close to normal for late July), while south of the front highs in the upper 90s to 105. The front may also produce a few late day storms for south-central and north-central Kansas. More showers and stronger storms are expected to move into western Kansas later tonight, where a flood watch has been issued for Sherman and Wallace counties through Monday morning.

On Monday lingering showers and storms across northern Kansas will be moving out of the state, leaving partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies the remainder of the day. Expect another hot day across southern Kansas with temperatures near 100, while northern Kansas will be in the 80s and low 90s. A similar setup for Tuesday with hot weather across the south and relatively cooler temperatures along and north of the I-70 corridor.

A stronger weather system moves in Wednesday and Thursday, pushing a cold front through Kansas bringing and end to the oppressive heat wave. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Wichita has not seen afternoon temperatures in the 80s since late June. Besides the cool down, chances of showers and thunderstorms ramp up too. At this time it doesn’t look like a drought buster, just welcome relief and a break from the heat.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Heat Advisory until 8 PM***

Today: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Wind: SW/SE 5-15. High: 102

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: E/S 10-15. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 76

Tue: High: 103 Partly cloudy, hot and humid.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; isolated storms overnight.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 71 Scattered showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 67 A.M. showers/storms, then partly cloudy with another chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 65 A.M. showers and storms, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.