Western Kansas armed robbery ends in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays Police Department (HPD) confirmed that on Sunday morning, an armed robbery in Hays, Kansas, ended in a pursuit crash, injuring two.

Dispatch received a call around 10 a.m. of an armed robbery with three suspects at the Dollar General store at 1208 E. 27th street in Hays. The cashier described one suspect as a black man with a handgun. He then robbed the store of money and left the building; no one was injured.

They left the scene in a black pickup truck and were considered armed and dangerous. Soon after a KHP Lieutenant found the suspects at a Sonic in Oakley, KS. They fled the scene and led a pursuit chase on I-70.

HPD says the suspect’s car drove westbound in an eastbound lane on I-70, putting drivers in harm’s way. The KHP Trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention, and both cars rolled, injuring the trooper and one suspect. The injured suspect was taken to the Oakley, KS hospital while the other two suspects were taken to the Ellis County Jail and are being held for armed robbery.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

