City of Wichita to resume masks for employees, contractors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Masks are making a come back at Wichita City Hall and other city-owned facilities.

A spokesperson for the city said due to the rate of positive COVID tests in Wichita, employees and contractors will be asked to wear a mask when they cannot social distance. The general public is also encouraged wear a mask under the same circumstances, according to the city.

Last week, under CDC guidance the Sedgwick County Health Department recommended that masks be worn indoors as the positive case rate reached 18 percent and the community level for COVID-19 reached high in the county. The community level is defined as a measure of case numbers, hospitalization, and hospital capacity.

