Construction underway in Flint Hills to transform grain silo into Airbnb

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for a weekend getaway in the Flint Hills, you’ll soon be able to book a stay in a unique location. A nearly 100-year-old silo is being transformed into an Airbnb.

Gerald Wiens describes a stay in the Flint Hills as peaceful, quiet and a place to go if you just want to kick back and relax for a couple of days.

He built a log home on the property in 2017, and he’s used it as an Airbnb to host hundreds of visitors over the past few years. Now, he’s been inspired to transform the silo into a vacation stay.

“(The) thought process went on and decided well, we’re going to add something a little different. And so we decided to take on this silo conversion project,” said Wiens.

Mondays are for working to transform the interior of the silo. During the construction process, Wiens and his family had to climb three different ladders to work on the silo’s four separate levels. The roof will be added by crane within the next couple of days, and a stairwell is planned for the future. The top of the silo is estimated to be 45 feet tall. The cost of the transformation is around $70-$80,000.

While some had their doubts, Wiens’ grandson and co-owner is all in.

“Most of my friends are architecture students so they think it’s cool. They want to hear more about it, see pictures I mean I’ve done some drawings and they just want to see all about it‚” said Carter Wiens.

Construction on the silo is set to be complete in 2023. An overnight stay will cost you around $150 per night. If you’re interested in learning more about it, you can visit Paws Print Cabin.

