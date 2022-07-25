Districts prepare for new school year amid rise cases of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday was the first day of in-person enrollment for Wichita Public Schools. Students and parents are getting ready for the school year to start next month.

“We’ve already ordered all their school supplies. I ordered most of their uniforms off of my Target app on the way home from vacation,” said parent Kacie Edleston.

As USD 259 monitors enrollment, it also has an eye on the COVID-19 situation. The district says as of right now, masks and vaccines are recommended but not required.

“If people are more comfortable sending their kids to school with masks, that is absolutely fine. Right now, there hasn’t been any discussion of changing that,” said Susan Arensman, a spokesperson for the district.

The maintains that if students or staff members fell ill, they should stay home.

“We’ve been saying for the last couple of years, keep your students home if they’re sick or staff stay home if you’re sick. And just follow the protocols so that we want to make sure that everybody comes back to school healthy,” said Arensman.

Parents like Kacie Edleston are trying to remind kids about proper hygiene like washing hands and reducing close contact - like hugging.

“I feel like it’s inevitable, but we’re going to keep trying to do our best to stay safe in ways that we can. If it means going back to masks at some point, we’ll do that. But we’re ready for things to be sort of normal,” Edleston said.

