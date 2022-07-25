Advertisement

Kansas flags ordered at half staff for North Kansas City police officer killed in the line of duty

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police Department.(City of North Kansas City)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered all flags statewide to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez. The North Kansas City Police Office was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty on July 19.

Officer Vasquez began his service with the North Kansas City Police Department in 2021. He will be interred during services held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Joshua Rocha, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Officer Vasquez. Rocha’s bond is set at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Western Kansas armed robbery ends in crash
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Dead fish in Bel Aire pond
Bel Aire residents blame heat after hundreds of fish die in neighborhood pond
Police have identified a body found in rural Ellsworth County as Nathan Philip Thompson.
Police identify body found in Ellsworth
Triple digit temperatures continue
ICT Block Party takes place in triple-digit heat

Latest News

State officials with the farm service agency are partnering with the USDA to offer the program.
USDA invests nearly $2.3 million in rural Kansas community development
William Polite grew up near 21st and Erie before attending Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Wichita’s Finest: William Polite spreading love of education, kids, community
Hot surfaces
High temperatures making playgrounds dangerous
School supplies
School supplies more expensive than previous years