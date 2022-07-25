Kansas flags ordered at half staff for North Kansas City police officer killed in the line of duty

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered all flags statewide to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez. The North Kansas City Police Office was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty on July 19.

Officer Vasquez began his service with the North Kansas City Police Department in 2021. He will be interred during services held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Joshua Rocha, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Officer Vasquez. Rocha’s bond is set at $2 million.

