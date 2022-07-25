Advertisement

Hays board asked to remove satanism reference in dress code

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by Christians. Instead, they deny the existence of the biblical Satan or any other supernatural entity.(The Satanic Temple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (AP) - The Hays School District is reconsidering its dress code for elementary and middle school students after a parent asked that a ban on clothes referring to satanism be removed.

Mary Turner, who has three children in the district, told the board last week that her family belongs to the Satanic Temple. She noted the district has a policy that says it doesn’t discriminate against students based on their religion. But the dress code bans middle school and elementary students from wearing apparel referencing satanism.

After discussion by the board, Superintendent Ron Wilson said he would talk with school administrators and bring the dress code back for administrators to consider on Aug. 5.

