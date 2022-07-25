Advertisement

Karrie Webb holds off Annika Sorenstam to win Senior LPGA Championship

FILE - Karrie Webb (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - Karrie Webb (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (AP) - Karrie Webb held off Annika Sorenstam on Sunday in the Senior LPGA Championship for her first senior title.

The 47-year-old Webb closed with a 5-under 67 for a four-shot victory at Salina Country Club.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had to make putts down the stretch to win a golf tournament,” Webb said. “So, the mouth was getting dry and the little putts were seeming a little bit longer.”

It was set up for a duel between the two Hall of Fame players who were rivals in their prime. The 51-year-old Sorenstam opened with an eagle and went out in 31 to tie the Australian for the lead.

“It was kind of a game on moment,” Webb said. “Once that went in, I was like, ‘All right, here we go.’ I just knew I had to play my best golf.”

But Sorenstam didn’t make a birdie the rest of the way at Salina Country Club and Webb pulled away.

Sorenstam closed with a 69.

“I wish I would have continued that pressure that I started on,” Sorenstam said. “It would have been fun, but I think I ran out of gas a little bit.”

In hot and breezy conditions, Webb regained the lead with birdies on the 10th and 12th holes, and then made eagle on the par-5 14th. She finished at 14-under 202 and won $60,000.

“I think it was a great head-to-head for most of the day, and I think we both played well,” Sorenstam said. “She just came out on top this time. But it’s always nice to have the fans and spectators out there cheering and creating a good atmosphere.”

Laura Diaz was third at 7 under after a 70.

