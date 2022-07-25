Advertisement

KBI investigates deadly shooting in Chanute

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHANUTE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Chanute Police Department in investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Chanute.

The Chanute PD requested the KBI’s assistance following the shooting reported a little after midnight.

Chanute police said about 12:20 a.m., a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot and when officers responded to the area, they found a man conducting CPR on a man who’d been shot in an alley near a property in the 1700 block of South Highland.

Chanute police identified the man killed as 34-year-old Blake A. Pearson, of Topeka. Police said Pearson died at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Chanute Police Department at 620-421-5768. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

